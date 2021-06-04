World-famous pianist to perform at Montreux Jazz Festival

By Azernews





World-famous pianist and composer Isfar Sarabski will perform at Montreux Jazz Festival on July 11.

The jazz festival will take place on July 2-17 in Switzerland.

Founded in 1967, Montreux Jazz Festival is the second largest annual jazz festival in the world after Canada's Montreal International Jazz Festival.

In the 1970s, the festival began broadening its scope, including blues, soul, and rock artists, for instance Marianne Faithfull, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Frank Zappa, Deep Purple, Canned Heat and many others.

Notably, Isfar Sarabski is the winner of the pianists' competition at Montreux Jazz Festival 2009.

Isfar Rzayev, better known as Isfar Sarabski, is the great-grandson of opera singer Huseyngulu Sarabski. His musical talent manifested itself at an early age.

The musician began playing the piano at the age of seven. Sarabski studied classic piano for eleven years at the Bulbul Music School. After that, he continued his education at the Baku Music Academy.

He completed his studies at the Academy in 2011, graduating as a classical concert pianist. In the same year the pianist received a scholarship from the Berklee Music College, Boston, and the U.S.

After that, the musician formed the Isfar Sarabski Trio with Moscow-based musicians Alexander Mashin (drums) and Makar Novikov (bass). The trio has performed in many festivals and concert venues across North America and Europe.

Azerbaijan's young virtuoso has performed in the most prestigious concert halls, including the Royal Albert Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Miles Davis Hall, the Vibrato Jazz Club, Jazz Club Ronnie Scott's, the Zinco Jazz Club, the Konzerthaus, Asphalt Jazz Club, Duc des Lombards Jazz Club, Porgy & Bess Jazz Club, Bird’s Eye Jazz Club and the Apollo Theater.

World-famous pianist and composer Isfar Sarabski has released a new music album.

The music album "Planet" recorded in collaboration with Warner Music Group, was released on International Jazz Day, which is celebrated on April 30.

The music album fully reflects the musician's feelings and word views. In new album, Isfar pays special attention to the major events that has affected humanity over the past years. Through his music, Isfar Sarabski engages in dialogue with listeners.

For Isfar, music is dialogue of souls. The musician strives to create a wonderful music to awaken deep human feelings Through jazz music.

"Jazz really helps to find deeper, smaller, but important parts of the soul. It's a kind of code that cannot always be deciphered, but it has a unique shape. That is why I really wanted to define my debut album "Planet" as a jazz album," the musician said.