Celebrities get ready for summer music festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani and Russian celebrities have gathered in Moscow to get ready for Zhara Music Awards which marks the 5th anniversary.

Famous Emin Agalarov, Sergey Kozhevnikov, Grigory Leps, Ani Lorak, Anita Tsoi, Gluk'Oza, Alexander Panayotov, Denis Klyaver, Slava, Brandon Stone, Natalya Podolskaya, Elina Chaga, Elman, Dima Maslennikov, Alena Sviridova, Yana Koshkina, Yulia Baranovskaya and others were among the star guests of the pre-party.

The gala event took place in "Zafferano city" restaurant which offered a wide range of Azerbaijani dishes.

The music festival will feature numerous concerts with more than 200 pop singers from the CIS countries. Three different stages will be installed at the festival. Each concert will last 5 hours. More than 80 songs will be performed at each concert.

The festival is expected to start on June 23 with a gala concert. Next, music lovers will enjoy a creative evening by Dmitry Malikov, as well as hits of the 2000s performed by pop artists.

Creative evenings of Igor Nikolaev and Oleg Gazmanov will take place on the third day of the festival.

A concert "Grigory Leps & Friends" will be held on June 26. Moreover, listeners will also enjoy 90s greatest hits.

Finally, young pop singers will close the festival. Zhara Summer Music Festival 2021 will be aired on the Russian First Channel.

The festival's opening and closing ceremonies will feature fascinating fireworks.

Notably, Zhara Summer Music Festival 2021 was planned to be held in Baku but was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, music lovers in Baku have a chance to enjoy the music festival at Sea Breeze resort next summer.

The audience will enjoy five days of a varied concert program with participation of more than 200 singers from Russia and the CIS countries on July 27-31, 2022. Turkish singers will also perform at the festival in Baku.

This year, Sea Breeze Resort and Residence will further expand its infrastructure.

In addition to real estate investments, beach area at Sea Breeze will be also improved. These are new food outlets, convenient areas for beach recreation, equipping with branded golf carts for movement along the entire coastline. World-class specialists will work on the project.