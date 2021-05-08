Basgal. Journey through history

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

For many years, kelagayi has been a major part of Azerbaijani women's traditional costume

With 2,000-year history, this elegant headscarf has entered the UNESCO Cultural Heritage List.

One of the most beautiful traditional headscarves are produced in Ismayilli's Basgal village.

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Bahram Bagirzade has published a book dedicated to the village.

Through his book, young readers will learn more about historical monuments and kelagayi production in Basgal.

Silk weaving and the production of women's scarves have been popular here since ancient times. According to a number of historians, Basgal was founded in the 4th century.

The several meters thick walls of the fortress located in Galabashi are preserved to this day. They are thought to have been built in the 14th century.

The Basgal State Historical and Cultural Reserve was established in 1989. On October 3, 2018, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the Basgal State Historical and Cultural Reserve. According to it, the State Agency of Tourism was instructed to prepare a detailed reference on the results of the study of the situation in the Basgal Reserve.

Bahram Bagirzade is a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, the Union of Cinematographers as well as Association of Photographers and Society of Cartoonists.

He is the author of more than thirty books about prominent public and art figures such as Gara Garayev, Vagif Mustafazade, Sakit Mammadov. His recent publications include books about Shusha, Nizami Ganjavi, Gusar region, etc.