Gazelli Art House presents Graphic Storytelling exhibition

By Trend





Arif Huseynov Tarlan Gorchu

Fidan Gumbatli Zohrab Salam-zadeh

Exhibition dates: 28 April through 1 June, 2021.

?he gallery is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12:00 to 20:00

Gazelli Art House is delighted to present the Graphic Storytelling exhibition, revealing a variety of topics through both abstract and figurative illustrations. Participating artists Arif Huseynov, Tarlan Gorchu, Zohrab Salam-zadeh and Fidan Gumbatli use graphic as a platform to convey certain concepts, describing the world via their own perception.

Arif Huseynov

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, known for more than 40 years as a graphic easel painter, portraitist and illustrator of books for children and adults.

His solo exhibitions have been held in various cities around the world, including Moscow, Prague, Istanbul, Tokyo, and Baku. Arif Huseynov's works are housed in many museums around the world.

The "While There is Time" artworks serve as illustrations inspired by poems of Rasul Rza, the innovator and philosopher of the Azerbaijani poetry, reflecting his spirit and mood. The author managed to raise them to the level of the outstanding poet and citizen who believed in kingdom of peace, goodness and justice as well as in society of freedom, equality and fraternity.

Tarlan Gorchu

Member of the Artists’ Union, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Director of Baku Puppet Theater. Throughout his career Tarlan created a variety of artworks exploring contemporary calligraphy, textiles, sculpture, photography and installations, promoting an interplay of traditional forms with modern techniques. His works have been displayed all over the world, including the Azerbaijan’s Pavilion

at the 53rd Venice Biennale, many important exhibitions in Poland, Lithuania, France, Georgia, Italy, Switzerland, and Russia.

In the “Gobustan Rock Images” series the author though the use of modern technologies combined numerous rock images into one complete picture, dividing seen in black and white into three colorful scenes from life of Gobustan inhabitants: migration, hunt, and portrait of a leader.

Zohrab Salam-zadeh

Member of the Artists’ Union of Azerbaijan, participated in over 40 local and international group exhibitions and projects. The key motive of his paintings is mystical elements of Islam, sufism, dervishes, jinns, as well as urban themes, tradition and faith.

His pieces are focused on very simple and yet rich compositions portraying a human inner world, philosophy, one's simple wishes and dreams.

Fidan Gumbatli

A ceramic artist, works in the area of conceptual ceramics and illustration, creating ceramic exterior and interior objects.

A frequent participant in international festivals held in Russia and Germany.

This series of works is dedicated to the myths of ancient Greece: in her practice Fidan draws inspiration from myths, philosophy, incorporating the art of ancient artists, ceramists, and sculptors.

ABOUT GAZELLI ART HOUSE

Gazelli Art House is a contemporary art gallery aiming at promoting contemporary art along with scientific-research, ?ollection, commercial and advertising activities. The gallery introduces to visitors new art works, develops art taste, explores and preserves the most significant subjects for future generations and forms the contemporary art market.

The gallery supports a wide range of artists – the brightest representatives of both international and Azerbaijani contemporary art – creating a dynamic program for a broad audience through public projects and exhibitions in London and Baku.

Initiated by Mila Askarova, founder and director, Gazelli Art House opened its doors in 2003 in Baku in the building of Gazelli House to successfully present the first exhibitions of the Azerbaijani artists.

The gallery’s new stage began when Mila Askarova opened another space in London having hosted conceptually interlinked off-site exhibitions across London.

After completion of a large scale reconstruction, since 2017 the Baku gallery has continued to give contemporary art lovers the opportunity to experience the exhibitions of difference genres: painting, photography, film, performance, multimedia installations, sculpture, showcasing Stanley Casselman, Derek Boshier, Giovanni Ozzola, Kalliopi Lemos, Aziz+Cucher, Niyaz Najafov, Recycle Group, Jane McAdam Freud and many others, and in a short period of time has become a favorite place of Baku citizens and guests.

Besides hosting exhibitions, the galleries in London and Baku conduct lectures, seminars, master and art therapy classes.

The gallery actively collaborates with galleries and museums worldwide.

Gazelli Art House is striving to discover newer talents, to revive once forgotten artists and boost promotion of established ones using the spaces of its galleries and prestigious international exhibitions.

For more information, please contact us at [email protected]











