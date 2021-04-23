National opera singers to perform at Bolshoi Theater

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

An Azerbaijani soprano will take part in Giacomo Puccini's "Tosca" opera that will be premiered at the New Stage of the Russian Bolshoi Theater on April 21-25.

The opera will bring together People's Artists of Azerbaijan, theater soloists Dinara Aliyeva (Floria Tosca) and Elchin Azizov (Baron Scarpia), as well as a guest soloist, Azerbaijani opera singer Azer Rzazade (Mario Cavaradossi).

Tosca is an opera by Giacomo Puccini in three acts to a libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. The premiere took place in Rome on January 14, 1900. The plot of the opera is set in Rome at the very beginning of the 19th century. At the center of the maelstrom of events is the love of the singer Flora Tosca and the artist Mario Cavaradossi.

Azerbaijani soprano Dinara Aliyeva joined the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow as soloist in 2010, and has since appeared at major opera houses and concert halls throughout the world.

She has performed in major opera halls including Vienna State Opera, Berlin State Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, and Bavarian State Opera, among others; and under the batons of conductors such as Yuri Temirkanov, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Vladimir Spivakov, Yuri Bashmet, Constantine Orbelian, Giuseppe Sabbatini, Marcello Rota, Emmanuel Villaume, Pier Giorgio Bruno Morandi, Giuseppe Carello, Vasily Sinaisky and Tugan Sohiev.

In 2010, Aliyeva joined Russia’s Bolshoi Theatre as a soloist, making her debut as Liu in Puccini’s Turandot, and subsequently appeared in roles including Tatyana in Eugene Onegin, Violetta in La Traviata, Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni, Mimi in La Bohème, Leonora in Il Trovatore, Micaëla in Carmen, Marfa in The Tsar’s Bride, Nedda in Pagliacci, and many others.

Elchin Azizov has been a soloist of the Bolshoi Theater since 2008.

He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's "Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.

Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005).

Azer Rzazade has performed with many orchestras in Austria, France, Italy, Russia, Greece, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Turkey, the UK, and the UAE. He was a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

The opera singer is a laureate of international competitions and participant of international festivals.