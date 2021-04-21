Fikrat Amirov's ballet thrills audience in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" has been successfully staged in Russia.

The first and only production of the ballet "A Thousand and One Nights" in Saratov dates back to 1987.

It was the first ballet production specifically for the New Stage of the Saratov Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

Fikrat Amirov's ballet is rightfully considered a modern classic of the Russian ballet theater. Staged in 1979 for the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater, it is successfully performed not only in Azerbaijan, but also abroad.

"One Thousand and One Nights" is a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales compiled in Arabic during the Islamic Golden Age. Known in English as the "Arabian Nights", the work is about Scheherazade, a Sassanid Queen, who tells a series of stories to her husband, King Shahryar in order to delay her execution.

The exciting story of Scheherazade laid the foundation of the ballet of the same name. "One Thousand and One Nights" is a ballet in two acts by Fikrat Amirov to a libretto by playwright Magsud and Rustam Ibrahimbayovs.

"One Thousand and One Nights" aroused great interest among the audience.