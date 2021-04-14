"Steppe Man" film screened in Moscow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"The Steppe Man" (Cholchu) has been screened in Moscow as part of "Evening" media project.

The main goal of the project is to promote cinematography of Asia and Africa.The film community is aimed not at high-grossing films, but at low-budget and independent cinema.

The project organizers are planning to hold monthly screenings and film discussions.

The film "The Steppe Man" was screened at the Nekrasov Central Universal Scientific Library. The feature film aroused great interest among viewers.

Directed by Shamil Aliyev, "The Steppe Man" tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe.

Soon after his father's death, the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The film was produced in 2012 at the Azerbaijanfilm studio by the order of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

"The Steppe Man" has been screened at over 60 international film festivals, including the Florence Film Awards 2019 (Italy), the European Screen Awards 2019 (Indonesia), the White Unicorn International Film Festival 2019 (WUIFF) and others.

The film also won such nominations as "Best Director", "Best Screenplay", "Best Female Actor" and "Creative Search".

"The Steppe Man" was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the "Best Foreign Language Film" at the 86th Academy Awards (the Oscars).

The film was named best at the Gralha International Monthy Film Awards 2020.

It won prizes in the categories "Best Feature Film" (Shamil Aliyev), "Best Director" (Shamil Aliyev), "Best Cinematography" (Rafig Guliyev) ,"Best Artist " (Rafig Nasirov) and "Best Costume Designer" (Aygun Aliyeva).

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Hasanov, cinematographer - Rafig Guliyev, art directors - Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, composer - Rauf Aliyev, producers - Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.