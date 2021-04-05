Azerbaijan, Georgia exchange views on creative industry

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Georgia have agreed to expand cultural partnership.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov and the Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze exchanged views on creative industry, film production and holding cultural days of the two countries.

In his remarks, Anar Karimov stressed that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia have a rich history. He emphasized that these ties have given a great impetus to the successful development of relations in various fields, including culture.

The Minister pointed out that the reciprocal visits of the heads of state and the documents signed between the two countries have made a significant contribution to expanding cooperation.

Zurab Pataradze expressed his confidence that the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia will continue to strengthen in future. The Georgian Ambassador stressed the importance of implementing joint projects to further expand cultural cooperation.

The sides also touched upon other issues of mutual interest.