Bulgaria through eyes of young talents

By Azernews





By Laman ?smayilova

The Bulgarian Embassy in Baku held an awarding ceremony for the winners of art contest "Bulgaria through the children’s eyes" on March 10.

More than 100 children from Azerbaijan and Bulgaria participated in the competition timed to Liberation Day, officially known as the Day of Liberation of Bulgaria.

Through their art works, young artists brilliantly reflected Bulgarian culture and traditions as well as its marvelous nature.

In his speech Ambassador of Bulgaria, Mr. Nikolay Yankov noticed that the main goal of the art contest to bringt the Azerbaijani and Bulgarian peoples together through culture was fully accomplished.

All the winners in the competition were from the Gymnasium of Arts in Baku and Children and Youth Development Center No 3 in Baku.

In the category for children up to 10 years old, Maryam Movlamli (Gymnasium of Arts), was awarded first place, Daniz Quliyeva (Children and Youth Development Center), while Zahra Abdurahmanli (Children and Youth Development Center) placed third.

In the category for children aged 11 to 16, the first place went to Madina Hamzatova (Gymnasium of Arts), followed by Gulhanam Amirli (Children and Youth Development Center) and Ulker Aliyeva (Children and Youth Development Center).

Over 40 children have been awarded by the jury for their works with special recognitions. The special award of the organizers was presented to Maleyka Cafarova ( Children and Youth Development Center).

The works of the children were gathered in online exhibition which can be found on the website of the Embassy of Bulgaria and on its Facebook page.



















