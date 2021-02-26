National designer to present her collection at digital fashion show

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani designer Gulnara Khalilova will present her fashion brand "Cizgi" at International Digital Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2021-22.

Famous brands, works of eminent and young designers from 135 countries will be presented at IDFW. Participants include Iceberg, Iris Van Herpen, Ermenegildo Zegna, Tadashi Les Hommes, Aniye By, Aspara, Christophe Josse, George the Jeweler, Hayden Ng, Slava Zaitsev, Smalto, Taragalte Stockholm, Urban, MaxMara, SportMax, Lesia Semi, Elie Saab , DSquared2, Valentin Yudashkin, etc .

IDFW includes an array of original fashion content for a global audience and streams for free exclusively on the FNL network. FNL Network is the world's # 1 fashion lifestyle channel, the first and only television network to create a global digital fashion Week. During the pandemic, the CEO and founder of the FNL Network Rocco Leo Gaglioti presented a unique opportunity to get acquainted with fashion trends, brands and works of young designers, to take a fresh look at the fashion world. In 2020, 77 million viewers watched IDFW.

International Digital Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2021-22 will air on February 25 at 8:00 AM (EST). To watch fashion show for free on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, all Android and iOS systems, Mac computers, please visit the following links: https://beacons.page/fnl.network and https://linktr.ee/fnlnetwork

Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Center of National Costumes, is a frequent guest of international fashion weeks. She is the two-time winner at the Eurasian International Fashion Festival "Silk Road" held in China.