National film to be shown in Tatarstan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A short film "Red" is among the finalists of the ZILANT International Film Festival.

The film directed byTahir Aliyev tells about a schoolgirl who lives alone in a remote village. Her only dream is to walk in new red shoes on muddy country roads.

ZILANT Film Festival will take place in Tatarstan on February 20-21.

The festival has been held since 2017, twice a year. The festival does not set restrictions on genre and theme of films.

The main goal of the film festival is to discover and support talented youth. The project also focuses on search of new art forms.

ZILANT Film Festival is open for art houses of secondary schools, lyceums, gymnasiums, colleges, artistic groups, etc. All films selected for the festival must not violate laws and ethical norms.