Baku Jazz Festival comes back!

Baku Jazz Festival in 2020 will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. The concert programs will be presented online on December 25-27.

The jazz fans invited music lovers to enjoy a three-day television show with participation of the world-famous musicians, including Dutch saxophonist Candy Dahlfer, Küspert & Colleagues (Germany), the Gaspar Karoly trio (Hungary) and others.

This year, the Baku Jazz Festival celebrates its 15th anniversary. The music event was scheduled for October but was canceled amid the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

For almost 15 years, Baku Jazz Festival has taken a major place in the country's musical life, annually pleasing sophisticated listeners and jazz music lovers with a breath of creative freedom.

Baku International Jazz Festival is an annual jazz event organized by famous saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since when it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

The 14th Baku Jazz Festival was successfully held in the City of Winds. A ten-day feast of music featured numerous musical events from spectacular concerts to film screenings as well as workshops and master classes by world-famous musicians.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisements are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival has joined the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.