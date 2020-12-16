Azerbaijan's young talent named best in Ukraine

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Young Azerbaijani vocalist Kamran Mammadov became the winner in the senior group "2020 International Music Festival" in Ukraine. The young singer thrilled listeners with his performance.

International Music Festival is a vocal competition for children and youth, which expands the possibilities of creativity and promotes the development of cultural diplomacy. This year the festival was held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was co-organized by STUDIORAR with the support of the Association for the Development of International Relations (ADRUM).

The head of the jury is People's Artist of Ukraine, winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2004, famous singer, public figure Ruslana Lyzhychko.

The jury includes Paule Plakhutnik, director of the FeNS International Festival in Slovenia; director of the International Festival in Montenegro "Zlatna pahulja" Beka Kuzhevich; the famous Montenegrin musician Momcilo Zekovic; Montenegrin television star Vladimir Fustich; director of Festivali Mbarekombetar i Kenges per Femije in Shkodra, Albania; famous conductor Kuzhtim Aliya and head of the Junior Eurovision selection in Albania Sokol Mars.