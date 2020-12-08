Photojournalist of Trend news agency awarded at int’l competition

By Trend

Azerbaijani photographers have won 10 awards at the Baku 2020 international competition, Trend reports on Dec. 8 with reference to the Gilavar Azerbaijan Photo Club.

Zaur Mustafayev, the photo correspondent of the Trend news agency, is among the winners of the competition.

Mustafayev was awarded an international diploma for his works titled "Strong Fire".

In total, 5,140 photos of 342 photographers from 64 countries were shown within the competition, held upon special permission of the International Federation of Photographic Art and the International Association for Fine Art Photography.

The works were evaluated in accordance with the rules and conditions of international organizations in this sphere. The jury consisted of the photographer of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Ilgar Jafarov, photographer Kerim Abbasov and specialist in photography from Egypt Yasser Alaa Mobarak.

"This is the sixth international photo competition held by the Gilavar Azerbaijan Photo Club," co-chairman of the photo club, photographer Rashad Mehdiyev said.

"Some 121 photographers from 39 countries received 161 awards in four nominations," Mehdiyev said. "The best participants in the competition were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals, special ribbons, and diplomas. An e-catalog consisting of the photographs of the winners will be prepared. Photographers from Azerbaijan have won ten awards in total."

"Ramil Zeynalov was awarded a bronze medal and an honorary ribbon, Roman Ismayilov won a silver medal, Nurlan Takhirli was awarded two honorary ribbons, Alexander Firstov was awarded a special ribbon, Valery Khlyzov, Rustam Maharramov, Zaur Mustafayev, and Kelvin Gasimov were awarded international diplomas," Mehdiyev said.



