Carpet Museum displays traditional belt

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Jewelry has always taken a special place in the traditional clothing of Azerbaijan people. Of special interest are the women’s belts called aynali-kemer (mirror-belt) that were widespread in the north of Azerbaijan, as well as in Karabakh.

The Carpet Museum has presented a women's belt stored in the museum's Shusha Branch. It consists of rectangular segments.

The mirror base of each of them is covered with exquisite silver ornamentation (hence the name). Figurative buckles are decorated with filigree details and multicolored stones.?

"The branch of our museum was opened in Shusha in 1987. In 1992, Shusha was occupied by the Armenian invaders. Shortly before the occupation, the museum staff managed to transport most of the exhibits to Baku, including this belt. At present, the exhibit is displayed within the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum permanent exhibition. We are confident that soon this belt, like many other exhibits, will return to its home Shusha!," the message said.

In addition, the Carpet Museum also showcased a sketch of Mugan carpet, a classic Karabakh composition by the famous carpet scientist Latif Karimov.

The name of the carpet is associated with the Mugan plain located between the Kura and Aras rivers.

The design of the carpet consists of 12 hook-shaped elements called kohna nakhish (old pattern), symbolizing 12 years. When compiling the calendar, along with the days and months, the ancient Turkic peoples also used a 12-year cycle.

This sketch displays the author's interpretation of the classic Mugan carpet. The sketch is original and atypical: mustard color prevails, and images of animals act as auxiliary elements.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.







