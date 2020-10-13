National History Museum pays tribute to national hero

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National History Museum has paid tribute to the April battles 2016 hero, officer of the Azerbaijani Army, Lieutenant Colonel Sanan Akhundov.

A video dedicated to Sanan Akhundov was screened as part of the event. His personal belongings were donated to the museum, Trend Life reported.

Speaking at the event, the museum director Naila Velikhanli expressed her gratitude to the family of Sanan Akhundov for the exhibits donated to the museum. She stressed the bravery of such soldiers as Sanan Akhundov, who fought for the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied territories.

Deputy director of the museum, associate professor Makhfuza Zeynalova added that 20 personal belongings and documents of the martyr have enriched the museum's collection. All these exhibits will further encourage patriotic spirit among young people.

Next, the martyr's father, Tair Akhundov addressed the event. He emphasized that serving homeland is the duty of every young person. Thanks to the policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's occupied territories will be returned soon.

In conclusion, the head of the department of scientific exposition and organization of exhibitions, associate professor Sabuhi Ahmadov, spoke about the martyr's combat path and his heroic death when he rescued wounded fighting friends.

Note that Sanan Akhundov graduated from the Baku Higher Naval School (1996-2001), Baku State University (2004-2009) and the German Military Academy (2005-2007). Over the years of military service, he earned the respect of the leadership and personnel. Akhundov heroically died on April 19, 2016 in the direction of Yastitepe, Fuzuli region.

April War, or a four-day war, started on April 2, 2016 when the frontline positions and settlements of Azerbaijan came under heavy artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces.

Six civilians were killed, including two children aged under 16, and 26 people were injured as a result of shelling of Azerbaijan’s settlements located along the line of contact by Armenia. Numerous public and private facilities, including civil infrastructure, were severely damaged as a result of the offensive, 232 houses, 99 power transmission line poles, three electric power substations, kilometers of water and gas pipes were destroyed.

The battles resulted in the victory of the Azerbaijani Army. Some positions in the direction of the heights around Talysh village of Tartar region, Lalatapa height of Jabrayil region and Jojug Marjanli, Gulustan village of Goranboy region and Madagiz village of Tartar region were liberated.

Azerbaijan National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century. The largest museum in the country, was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

The collections allow visitors and researchers to investigate the history of the country and the daily life and culture of the nation from ancient times to the present.







