National Library presents virtual exhibition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Library has presented a virtual exhibition aimed at promotion of rich history and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan`s Karabakh region.

The exhibition features prominent Azerbaijani personalities, books, articles and other information that reflect the history of Karabakh.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on September 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, Azerbaijani Army liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took several strategic heights under control.