National Library presents virtual exhibition

08 October 2020 [16:01] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova
 
Azerbaijan National Library has presented a virtual exhibition aimed at promotion of rich history and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan`s Karabakh region. 
 
The exhibition features prominent Azerbaijani personalities, books, articles and other information that reflect the history of Karabakh. 

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on September 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, Azerbaijani Army liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took several strategic heights under control.

The Mirza Fatali Akhundov National Library of Azerbaijan is a central state library of Azerbaijan. Its facades feature the statues of various writers and poets: Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati, Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Shota Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and several others.

Founded in 1922, the library houses books, printed materials, newspapers, maps, dissertations and records. 

The National Library of Azerbaijan is also the official and central repository of the country. It receives four copies of every new book and two copies of every magazine and newspaper published in Azerbaijan.

