|
By Azernews
Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on September 27.
Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, Azerbaijani Army liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took several strategic heights under control.
The Mirza Fatali Akhundov National Library of Azerbaijan is a central state library of Azerbaijan. Its facades feature the statues of various writers and poets: Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati, Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Shota Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and several others.
Founded in 1922, the library houses books, printed materials, newspapers, maps, dissertations and records.
The National Library of Azerbaijan is also the official and central repository of the country. It receives four copies of every new book and two copies of every magazine and newspaper published in Azerbaijan.