Music lovers honor memory of Uzeyir Hajibeyli

The 135th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli has been solemnly marked in Azerbaijan. The day has entered the history as National Music Day, celebrated annually on September 18.

The tradition was laid by Maestro Niyazi who used to celebrate this day each year after the composer's death.

A series of cultural events have been solemnly held across the country in honor of the legendary composer. Let's take a look at some of the most stunning events held as part of the celebration.

Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival

Since 2009, Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival brings together incredibly talented musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Italy, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Georgia and other countries.

The festival usually lasts 10 days. Multiple cultural events are held in different venues including Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the State Opera and Ballet Theatre, International Mugham Center, Azerbaijan State Academic Music Theatre, Baku Music Academy, Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku, etc.

However, this year the festival has been canceled amid coronavirus pandemic. Despite all challenges, Medeniyyet TV could surprised music lovers on National Music Day. The festival's best performances were aired on September 18.

Moreover, Medeniyyet TV has also launced a new project in honor of prominent composer.

As part of the projects three tenors - People's Artist of Azerbaijan Samir Jafarov, Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov and Farid Aliyevperformed the song of the great composer "Sevgili Janan".

The performance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's was met with great interest among the audience.

Young Uzeyir Hajibeyli strolls through Balakhani

Baku City Main Cultural Department has presented with a music video.

Music lovers were captivated by incredible performance of Baku Chamber Orchestra and the Baku Children's and Youth Theater. The musicians brilliantly performed Uzeyir Hajibeyov's "Arazbari", known as a zarbi mugham.

"Arazbari" comes from the creative heritage of ashugs. Uzeyir Hajibeyli created a symphonic version of "Arazbari" and used it in the first Azerbaijani opera "Leyli and Majnun" (1908). The music video left no one indifferent.

Evenings of Mugham Music

International Mugham Center jointly and Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve have pleased listeners with a spectacular concert held as part of the evenings of mugham music.

The event took place at Shirvanshahs Palace Complex. The virtual concert featured 20 musical performances with soloists of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artists Sabuhi Ibaev, Ilkin Akhmadov, Teyyar Bayramov, mugham singers Miralam Miralamov, Kamilya Nabiyeva, Elgiz Aliyev, Sabina Arabli, Ravana Gurbanova, Almakhanum Akhmadli, Aishan Mehdiyeva and others.











