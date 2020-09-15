National History Museum re-opens in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National History Museum has finally opened its doors to visitors as government eases quarantine restrictions.

After a long break, the museum lovers have a chance to enjoy an exhibition timed to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. Nearly 200 unique exhibits are put on display at the museum.

The exhibits in the first hall provides insight into the country's oil industry, national heroes and generals, Azerbaijanis in the partisan movement and anti-fascist movement and so on.

The exhibition also features personal belongings of combatants, orders, medals, documents, maps, uniforms, as well as battle flags and weapons, many of which are on display for the first time.

In the second hall, visitors can see uniforms and equipment of the Red Army, the US and German armies based on the private collection of Azad Huseynov.

The opening of the exhibition for visitors was carried out taking into account quarantine requirements, including hygiene and social distancing rules.

National History Museum which is dating back to the 19th century, was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, a famous oil baron and philanthropist.

The largest museum in the country stores over 300,000 exhibits, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from past to present.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.







