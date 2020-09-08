Baku hosts virtual art exhibition and sale

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A virtual art exhibition and sale has solemnly opened in Baku.

Initiated by the Cultural Ministry and the State Picture Gallery, the project aims at supporting local artists and enhancing competitiveness in the art business.

The virtual exhibition displayed more than 100 colorful art works by talented artists such as paintings, graphic works, sculptures and much more.

The exhibition-sale is available on Artgift Azerbaijan. The State Art Gallery acts as a mediator between buyers and sellers at the exhibition.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, researches on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.