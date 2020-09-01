National musician to perform at World of Guitar Music Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani classical guitarist Rovshan Mammadguliyev will take part in Guitar World International Music Festival.

The music festival will take place in the city of Kaluga on September 15-18. Rovshan Mammadguliyev will perform on the opening day of the festival, Trend Life reported.

Rovshan Mammadguliyev successfully performs at many prestigious concert halls in Russia and abroad. In 2012, he performed at Carnegie Hall (New York, USA). In 2013-2014 concert season, Mammadguliyev delighted music lovers with a series of solo concerts and master classes held in 50 cities across North and South America. In 2017, he performed at the Concertgebouw Concert Hall (Amsterdam, the Netherlands). As a soloist, Mammadguliyev has collaborated with Paris Conservatory, Collegium Instrumentale Brugense, Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, etc.

Since 1998, The World of Guitar has presented guitar music fans quite a lot of bright names of talented Russian and foreign performers from 33 countries.

Every year the festival brings together the winners of the international music contests thanks to its talented founder Oleg Akimov.

Among them are the famous Americain musician Al Di Meola, a young Spanish guitarist Vicente Amigo to whom the musical society quite on the right predicts the glory of "Paco de Lucia of the 21st century" and Francisco Goya dearly beloved by the Russian audience.