National Cinematographers Union calls for screenwriters

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union has announced a screenwriting contest for a feature film "Karabakh. Man. Victory".

The contest was announced taking into account the positive role of cinema in spreading the realities of the Karabakh war and the importance of displaying human tragedies.

To participate in the competition, send your script in electronic form on a CD-ROM and in a printed version (Courier New font, size 12)until November 15 to the office of Cinematographers Union. The rights to the script must belong to the author. Scripts must be original and unscreened.

The winners will be awarded with diplomas and cash prizes. The author of the best script will receive 5,000 AZN. Two incentive prize winners will get 2,500 AZN. The best script will be presented to the Ministry of Culture.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started with Armenia's open territorial claims to Azerbaijan`s historical lands and ethnic provocations in 1988.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities initiated by Armenia.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.



