Azerbaijani artist to hold master classes in Russia

Azerbaijani artist Bayram Salamov will hold a series of master classes in Russia. Master classes can be booked on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays of each week.

Bayram Salamov's art works have been successfully displayed in Russia, Cyprus, and the Czech Republic.

His solo exhibition titled "Pomegranate Blossom" was held in Saransk, Russia last November.

The artist has been awarded with multiple prizes. He is a member of the Russian Union of Artists and the International Federation of Artists. His works are kept in private collections in Germany, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Italy, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Bayram Salamov has been living in Tolyatti since 1990. Here he opened an art workshop, where he often holds exhibitions of his art works and paintings by aspiring artists, and organizes master classes in mosaic and hand-weaving.



