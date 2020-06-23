Azerbaijani film on Khojaly genocide wins international awards [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

An Azerbaijani short film on the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenians has won a number of international awards in prestigious festivals.

The screenplay has won nominations for best leading Actor, artist work, best make-up, Best Film about Women and much more.

It has won several awards in Turkey as well as the Crown Wood International Film Festival in India, and is expected to receive prestigious awards in the United States and Europe. “Andromeda” and Hollywood independent cinematographers’ festivals are among them.

The film named is named "26.02.92" and has been created by the Azerbaijani Television (AZTV).

According to the film director Elvin Ahmadoglu, participation in such festivals is important not only to promote Azerbaijan on the international arena, but also to inform the international community about the atrocities committed by Armenians against Azerbaijani civilians during the Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s.

In an interview to a local channel, leading actress Munavvar Aliyeva noted perfect technical and creative team of the film and expressed her gratitude for the collaboration and working with them.

Moreover, she emphasized that the image created in the firm, which was made by AZTV and broadcast in Armenian, reflected her inner world. She felt Khojaly pain deeply as her relatives were among hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis expelled from their homes during the Karabakh war.

The actress said that the film was result of the joint labor of art lovers.

The scriptwriter and director of the film is Elvin Ahmadoghlu, artist Faridbay Karimov, makeup artist Eldar Israfilov, video editor Ahmad Gasimov, visual graphics specialist Rovshan Abiyev, assistant director Novruz Mammadov, executive producer Zamig Alovsatoghlu, project manager Ranar Musayev.