PARLAQ Public Union brings together young talents

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A generation that can change the world, especially a generation of young talents.

PARLAQ Public Union encourages young people with exceptional abilities to fully express themselves and contribute to the country`s cultural life.

In his interview with Azernews, the head of PARLAQ Public Union Riad Jabrailov shared the history behind the public union.

Riad Jabrailov strongly believes that new ideas and initiatives always arise from the problems or concerns of young people involved in various activities, including in art field. And all these concepts have laid the foundation of PARLAQ Public Union.

"Last December, I met with my friends, who were engaged in art. During the meeting, we discussed the formation of the public union. Fortunately, each of them supported my idea, fully recognizing its importance. Thinking about the foregoing reasons as well as successful activity of young talents working together, we decided to establish PARLAQ Public Union," he added.

As Riad Jabrailov says, the main purpose of the PARLAQ Public Union is to achieve positive results in supporting ideas and initiatives of young people as well as to promote their joint activities in near future.The head of the public union expressed his hope that the union would achieve all its major goals.

Since its foundation, PARLAQ Public Union has successfully implemented a number of creative projects.

" I am very glad that we have achieved small targets in a short time. Taking into the account a special quarantine regime amid COVID-19 pandemic, PARLAQ Public Union has organized virtual projects on different themes. The Union's projects include a group exhibition "Harmony" held in partnership with the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, online discussions co-organized together with Baku City Main Cultural Department, a design contest dedicated to coronavirus, a virtual campaign" Let's be Together" with participation of young musicians from 18 countries, virtual concerts and interviews streamed on "Musical Azerbaijan" platform," said Jabrailov.

As COVID-19 spreads across the world, the Union participants avoid social contact and delight art lovers through virtual projects.

In his remarks, Riad Jabrailov also addressed young people. The head of PARLAQ Public Union stressed the contribution of young talents to the country's youth policy.

"Young people now can fully express their talents thanks to the state care to the Azerbaijani culture. In particular, I would like to emphasize the measures taken by the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva for the development of our culture. All these activities are highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani people, including art figures," said Jabrailov.

"Young talents should take all these opportunities, constantly looking for something new. Every young person must express his or her opinion while forming a creative environment.

I invite all creative youth to the union. Let's not forget that the development, promotion of cultural values and the greatest successes in this area can be achieved only in unity," said Jabrailov.

In conclusion, Riad Jabrailov shared the Union's future plans.

"It is a very responsible question. We have developed a long strategic plan. I believe that our future projects will unite all the young talents," he said.







