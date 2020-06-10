Azerbaijani film awarded in U.S.

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary "Stalin's Dark Past" has won Top Award at People of Color: The International Cultural Exchange International Film Festival (US).

Shot by Jalaladdin Gasimov, the film is based on real stories from archives. Bolsheviks of Stalin were gathering money from banks in Tbilisi, Baku, Baku`s oil millionaires each month, and the Nobel brothers were one of those millionaires. Stalin was captured by Tsardom guardians 7 times, he managed to run out of jail in Siberia.

The film was edited by Akbar Goshaly. The documentary was narrated by Eldost Bayram.

The first People of Color: The International Cultural Exchange International Film Festival (2020) celebrated City College of New York’s 100th anniversary of founding the oldest continuing documentary film school in the United States.

This year the festival received 3,047 films from 47 countries.

The main goal of the festival is to generate an association with filmmakers, universities and special screening houses worldwide to highlight the challenges and support a common struggle against gender and color segregation.







