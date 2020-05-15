Baku Modern Art Museum. Best place to enjoy contemporary art!

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

With stunning and immersive art works, Azerbaijan Modern Art Museum never cease to amaze its visitors.

Initiated by First-Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the museum has been successfully operating since March 20, 2009.

The main feature of the museum is that it does not have fixed subject areas. The museum has open passages and walls that meet at different angles, united by unique conspicuous metallic structures. The chief designer of the museum is the artist Altay Sadikh-zadeh; the architect of the building is Jean Nouvel.

The National Modern Art Museum displays nearly 1,000 works of eminent contemporary artists and sculptors, well-known not only in Azerbaijan but also abroad.

The museum stores extraordinary paintings of such artists as Rasim Babayev, Fazil Najafov, Mammad Mustafayev, Fuad Salayev, Altay Sadikh-zadeh and others.

Morever, the museum’s exposition treasures the works of the great European masters - the founders of the avant-garde style Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall. The classic of Western realism is represented by several paintings from a private collection.

In addition, a video hall, a café and a restaurant, separate hall for private exhibitions, a library, a children's fine arts department as well as a bookstore with materials on the world art, architecture and sculpture are also located in the museum.



