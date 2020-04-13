Soloists of Philharmonic Hall thrill music lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Soloists of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has joined campaigns "Bizi birleshdiren medeniyyet" (United by Culture) and "Gelejeyin uchun evde qal!" (Stay home for your future), co-organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Medeniyyet TV.

This time, the musicians thrilled music lovers with the works of Uzeyir Hajibeyli as part of "Week of Uzeyir Hajibeyli", initiated by Medeniyyet TV.

Soloists of the Azebaijan State Choir, Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments presented their home performances, calling Azerbaijanis to stay at home.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.