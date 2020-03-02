Art Tower Galley invites art lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Art Tower Gallery invites you to enjoy works of local and foreign artists on March 10. The event is timed to International Women's Day.

Co-organized by Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO), the project aims to increase interest in art among young people. The curator of the project is Sabina Najafova.

The exposition will last until March 14. The exhibition is open between 11.00-17.00. Admission is free.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform, aimed at promotion of Azerbaijani culture and art.

The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. Arts Council Azerbaijan is headed by Dadash Mammadov since 2006.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

