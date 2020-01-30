By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Undiscovered: New motives in Azerbaijan carpetry" opened at UNESCO's Headquarters in Paris on January 29.

The exhibition reflects different aspects of Azerbaijan's tapestry history, focusing mainly on the historical and cultural heritage of the carpets produced by the Sheki Carpet School.

Speaking at the event, Anar Alakbarov noted that ten years ago the Azerbaijani carpet weaving art was included in UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku was marked by the inclusion of Khan's Palace and the historical center of Sheki in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

From this point of view, the exhibition of Sheki carpets at UNESCO headquarters is of great importance. He expressed gratitude to UNESCO Director General Odra Azule, for the support provided in organizing the exhibition.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernest Ottone Ramirez, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev, head of the Permanent Mission at UNESCO, Ambassador Anar Karimov addressed the event.

During the speeches, gratitude was expressed to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for organizing the exhibition.

The exhibition creates an opportunity to learn more about Azerbaijani culture and carpet weaving art. The carpet weaving art reflects the worldview, aesthetic and pluralistic views of the Azerbaijani people. It was brought to attention that this art is an integral part of the life of the Azerbaijani people.

The event was attended by two carpet weavers, whose carpets are on display at the exhibition, as well as Philippe Juge, who, inspired by the Cannes exhibition and arrived in Azerbaijan and learned to weave carpets.

Philippe Juge expressed satisfaction with the organization of the exhibition in Cannes. Since then, he has been fascinated by the beauty of Azerbaijani carpets. As Philippe Juge says,his love for Azerbaijani carpets made him visit that exhibition every day, after which he came to Azerbaijan, where he practiced in carpet weaving.

After the official part of the event, the participants viewed the exhibition. Inspired by the beauty of the Khan's Palace, national carpet weavers created exquisite works.

The carpets displayed at the exhibition were woven for two years by 30 carpet weavers on the basis of the sketches of carpet-maker, well-known artist Eldar Mikayilzade.

Notably, the exhibition "Undiscovered: New motives in Azerbaijan carpetry" was presented for the first time in 2019 as part of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in the French city of Cannes. The Azerbaijani carpets will be also showcased in other parts of France.

The exhibition at UNESCO's Headquarters will run until February 4.







