Baku to host 2nd Coffee and Tea Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

No wonder that coffee and tea are the two most loved hot beverages in the world. Even the smell of coffee or tea alone feels like it pushes your brain into productive mode, especially in the mornings.

"Passage 1901" Restaurant invites you to enjoy delicious coffee and tea on January 24-26.

The main goal of the festival is to create high-quality opportunities for the development of the coffee and tea industry and business, as well as long-term cooperation and exchange of experience.

Baku residents and foreign guests have a chance to taste real Colombian coffee on January 24 at the opening ceremony of the event at 11:00, as well as on January 25 at 15:00.

The 2nd Coffee and Tea Festivall will run until January 26. It will be open from 10:00 to 18:00. The entrance to the event is free.

Last year the event gathered country's best coffee and tea professionals. The festival featured exhibition of manufacturers and importers of coffee and tea, national barista championships, seminars and master classes, a guest-bar, a recreation area, a playground and other entertainments. Moreover, two national barista championships were organized by the Specialty Coffee Association.