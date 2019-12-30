National musicians shine at Mugham Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular concert has been solmenly held at the International Mugham Center.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event which marked the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Famous pianist Murad Huseynov delighted the audience with works of national and foreign composers.

The concert featured Claude Debussy's "Moonlight", Maurice Ravel's "Sonatine", Frederick Chopin's "Nocturne", "Waltz" and Polonaise", Vasif Adygozalov's "Prelude", Adil Babirov's "Prelude-Scherzo" as well as "Dedication" by Franz Liszt and Robert Schumann.

The pianist shared the same stage with famous conductor Javad Taghizade (violin). The musicians captivated listeners with Bela Bartok's Romanian Dances for Piano and Violin

At the end of the concert, Murad Huseynov, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade (tar), Javad Taghizade (violin) and Seymour Hasanov (accordion) performed excerpts from famous music pieces.







