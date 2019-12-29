Works of national artists stun art lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous artists Ashraf Ibrahimov and Said Ibrahimov have displayed their art works art at Modern Art Museum.

More than 50 graphics works and paintings are on display at the exhibition, Azertag reported.

Addressing the event, the head of the Modern Art Museum shared his impressions about the exhibition. He noted that the museum holds various exhibitions on a regular basis.

Said Ibrahimov then informed art lovers about the works presented at the exhibition. He noted that the exhibition displays 11 paintings of his father, talented artist Ashraf Ibrahimov.

The artist stressed that the exhibition presents his works dedicated to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi.

In connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi. Numerous scientific institutions, cultural centers, institutions and organizations are holding a series of events dedicated to the poet.

