Caspian Sea through eyes of artist

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Works by the national artist Nadir Gasimov (1928–2000) have been displayed at National Art Museum. The exhibition marked the artist's 90th birthday anniversary.

At the opening ceremony, the museum's director, Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev stressed that Gasimov's art covers more than half a century, from the end of 1940 to 2000.

The artist, who worked in various art styles genres was mainly remembered for his paintings inspired by the Absheron Peninsula and the Caspian Sea. His works are included in the "Golden fund" of national art.

Speaking about the work of Nadir Gasimov, Chingiz Farzaliev emphasized that the artist discovered many talents.

In his speech, the Cultural Minister Abulfas Garayev stressed the importance of holding the exhibition of works by Nadir Gasimov.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov shared his memories about the artist.

Elmira Gasimova, daughter of Nadir Gasimov, expressed gratitude to the organizers of the exposition.

Next, the guests viewed the works displayed at the exhibition.

In his paintings, the artist brilliantly depicted the sun scorched and oil-saturated land, sometimes raging, pacific undulating sea, oil wells located on land and under water.

In the mid-50s of last year, Nadir Gasimov created portraits of famous personalities of Azerbaijan - USSR national artists Bulbul and Marzia Davudova, as well as drilling master Gulbala Aliyev.

However, the artist’s favorite theme was not only the Caspian. He often visited the country's regions to find inspiration in Azerbaijani nature.

In the 1960s, Gasimov created such paintings as "On the Cotton Field", "On Rice Fields", "Lankaran Girls" and others.

About 100 works by the artist are stored in museums of the CIS countries, as well as in the USA, Belgium, France, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Bulgaria, etc.



