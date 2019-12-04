Gingerbread City is coming to Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time in Azerbaijan, Nargis Publishing House will present Gingerbread City on December 5.

Nargis Publishing House invited the best confectioners and designers of the city to create a sweet metropolis with the support of Formula 1, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Chenot Palace Hotel, Qafqaz Tufandag Mountain Resort Hotel, Bee Goddess, Caspian International Hospital, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), iTicket, Berg, 150 Bar & Grill , Ay Qonshu, Bank Respublika, Coca-Cola, Etage Celebrity point by Elnur Hasanov, Pasha Travel, Elux Events Hall, Le Plaisir, Azerbaijan Association of Pomegranate Producers and Exporters (AAPEG), ANC GROUP MMC - Rahat supermarket, "Infertility Center Aytan Safarova, Cold Hands, Warm Heart, Port Baku Mall and Gazelli House Baku.

A miniature Baku city features the city's main attractions: Heydar Aliyev Center, Gosh Gala Gate, Flame Towers, Maiden’s Tower, Ferris Wheel, TV tower, the Carpet Museum, as well as small houses, a carousel, an airplane, and even a spiced dough ship.

The gingerbread city includes tiny pastry shops, so that gingerbread men can also get New Year's gifts. Delicious sugar streets can be freely photographed.

At the official opening of the Gingerbread City exhibition on December 6, 19:00, the whole process of creating mouth-watering miniatures in time-lapse format will be demonstrated.

The gingerbread city await Baku residents and foreign guests on the ground floor of Port Baku Mall until January 13. The exhibition is open from 10 am to 10 pm. Admission is free.

This magnificent gingerbread city certainly demands a visit!