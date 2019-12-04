National Art Museum, Kazakh State Art Museum sign MoU

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the National Art Museum and Kazakh State Museum of Arts.

The event was held as part of the international seminar "Art without Borders", supported by the CIS Interstate Foundation for Humanitarian Cooperation and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Trend Life reported.

The document was signed by the director of the National Art Museum, Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev and director of the Kazakh State Museum of Arts, Honored Art Worker Gulmira Shalabayeva.

The two largest state art museums agreed to create favorable conditions for mutually beneficial cooperation in a number of areas, including: joint development and implementation of research, cultural and educational projects; participation and implementation of joint scientific programs; etc.

The parties emphasized mutual interest in order to cooperate, study and popularize cultural heritage, as well as deepen scientific and cultural ties.

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum is a treasure house that preserves national values and cultural heritage. The museum holds more than 17,000 artistic exhibits, which have a rich history.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum. Moreover, about 12,000 items are kept in storage.

Approximately 9,000 scientific books and monographs, albums and other professional literature are kept in the library of the museum.

Moreover, art lovers can enjoy the examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe. Seven of the rooms in the first building feature European art, and ten rooms feature Russian art.

The National Museum of Art also collaborates with the Louvre Museum (France), the State Hermitage Museum (Russia), the Belarus National Art Museum, Georgian State Museum, Pinacoteca di Brera Gallery (Italy) and others.

In 2018, the museum opened to art lovers after major overhaul.

The A. Kasteyev State Museum of Arts is the largest art museum and the leading research, cultural and educational center in Kazakhstan.

The museum presents the artistic culture of Kazakhstan, Europe and Asia, the masters of past ages and the present time. The museum's fund includes more than 25,000 exhibits.

