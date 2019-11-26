Lankaran turns into fruit lovers' paradise

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's south-eastern region is blessed with subtropical crops, such as tea and citrus. Lankaran is a fruit lovers' paradise with a multitude of delicious fruits.

For the third time, Lankaran has gathered foodies across the country at the festival of Tea, Rice and Citrus.

The festival featured about 100 stands and pavilions, including "Lankaran rice - table decoration", "Miracles of citrus orchards", "Beauty collected bit by bit" and others.

In Lankaran, rice, or rather rice fields, is called chaltik. Rice has been grown here for many years, and during this time local products managed to quickly develop as a brand.

The country's most talented chefs, farmers and craftsmen joined forces to create an unforgettable for the festival's participants.

The guests were invited to drink aromatic tea with local sweets, try at least some of the 50 types of pilaf such as "Hashimi", "Sadri", "Apollo", "Campo".

Over the past fifteen years, the development of the tea industry has intensified and nowadays country's tea products are exported to Iraq, Georgia, Ukraine, Russia and other countries.

Local enterprises, farms, tourist facilities covered tea tables with delicious sweets and tea with a rich aroma and taste.

If you visit Azerbaijan, the Land of Fire, you should definitely taste its tea. Lankaran is well-known throughout Azerbaijan for producing the best tea in the country. The subtropical climate of the region is ideal for its growing.

The first tea plantations appeared here in 1896. In 1937, the first packs of Azerbaijani tea were released. In Soviet times, Azerbaijani tea was very popular.

The third festival of Tea, Rice and Citrus ended up with a gala concert and fireworks.

However, the festival is not the only reason to visit Lankaran. The region is home to numerous historical sites .

Lankaran fortress (18th century) and Kichik-Bazar mosque (19th century) deserve special attention. In 100 kilometers north of Lankaran, there is Khanega village of the Middle Ages, where one can find such historical monuments of architecture as the fortress walls (12-14 centuries), the mosque and the tomb of Pir-Hussein, Mirakhmad Khan's Palace and some other ancient buildings.







