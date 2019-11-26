Stunning gowns amaze fashionistas in second day of fashion week

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The second day of the 10th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week has been held at the Stone Chronicle Museum.

On the second day, fashion designers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan presented of spring-summer collections, Trend Life reported.

The fashion show of "Art by Sofia" brand by famous Uzbek designer Sofia Ashur delighted the guests of the fashion week. For her collection, the designer chose black, gold, green and blue colors.

The style of luxurious volumetric dresses with geometric and national ornaments was emphasized by the use of a large number of additional accessories and jewelry - earrings, brooches, tiaras and crowns.

For the first time on the catwalk of Azerbaijan Fashion Week, talented sisters Aiya and Bota Kirgizbaev, representing Kazakhstan, surprised fashionistas with their joint project - "Botaya" brand, a winner of the New Generation Open Way contest.

The collection, shown by the sisters in Baku, was created with the support of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan and became one of the most original and at the same time wearable in the framework of the second day of shows. Wardrobe items and outerwear - coats and raincoats created from linen, silk, cotton and wool, as well as voluminous backpacks will look relevant and appropriate not only on the catwalk, but also in everyday life.

Another designer from Uzbekistan, Nadi Nur, showcased beautiful pastel dresses.

The "Tarbiya" brand demonstrated all the beauty of the Kazakh national costume. The outfits made of velvet and velor were complemented by filigree hand embroidery. A special charm of the collection was given by inserts made of fur.

Azerbaijani designer Ulker Hasanova, in turn, presented a collection elegant evening gowns that can overshadow everyone with their brilliance.

Murad Huseyn once again managed to amaze the guests of the fashion week. His "Giedi" brand left no one indifferent. Original pantsuits made of leather, asymmetric cut, hoodies with the brand logo, a fur skirt and even a fur corset thrown on the arm in the form of a bag suit every taste.

Violation of one of the classic canons of fashion shows occurred during the fashion show of the brand RM Couture, created by designer Rena Muslimova. If we are all used to the fact that the bridal looks traditionally close fashion shows, then here the wedding dresses opened the show. In the fashion collection, the combination of various elements was skillfully played out.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become exactly the platform that united the efforts of all those who work in the fashion sector.

The fashion show brings together designers, fashion lovers, buyers, local and foreign media.

Besides the fashion shows, AFW showroom are available for the guests.

The showroom allows boutique owners, buyers, media representatives and guests of the fashion week to communicate with designers, discover new names and find something new for their wardrobe.

