National artists surprise Georgian art connoisseurs with unique dolls

Azerbaijan's famous artists Parviz Huseynov and Irina Gundorina have surprise art connoisseurs with unique dolls in Georgia.

The works of national artists were highly appreciated by the guests of the 2nd Puppet Festival "ArtDoll Tbilisi" in Georgia.

Moreover, Parviz Huseynov and Irina Gundorina were also consultants and jury members of ArtDoll Tbilisi 2019.

"The festival was held at a high level. The magnificent MOMA Tbilisi hall, a very kind and warm atmosphere, a gala dinner, an excursion to the city of Mtskheta left the most favorable impressions. I would like to note the great role of Julia Sorokina, who is not only an excellent organizer, but also an author of personal dolls. Her works are in demand and are in private collections of the world," Parviz Huseynov told Trend Life.

Parviz Huseynov is a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists.He is the winner of many international puppet festivals.

Currently, Parviz Huseynov works together with his spouse Irina Gundorina, who is also a talented puppet master.

The couple was awarded "For strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Russia in the field of art of the artistic doll" and "For professional creative work on the development and promotion of puppet art".

They were awarded the first prize of the independent portal Dollplanet.ru in the nomination "Phantasmagoria" in Moscow.

They are authors of many publications on the subject of dolls.

The project organizer, Julia Sorokina said that designer dolls are very popular all over the world. They are made from various materials, from papier-mâché to fine porcelain.

The price of the dolls depends not so much on the material from which it is made, but on the technique and the craftsmanship of the artist.

The 2nd Puppet Festival "ArtDoll Tbilisi" brought together artists from Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic and Estonia.

