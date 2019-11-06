National Art Museum director to display his works

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A personal exhibition of works by the director of the National Art Museum, Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev will open in National Art Museum on November 6.

The event is timed to the 50th anniversary of Farzaliyevi’s creative activities, Trend Life reported.

The exposition "On the Steps of Time" will feature his works from the very first artistic experiments to his last paintings.

Also, the guests of the vernissage will get acquainted with Farzaliyev’s research activities - books on art, which have become teaching aids, including the fundamental series "Servet", which consists of 36 books dedicated to 20th century famous representatives of fine art in Azerbaijan.

Chingiz Farzaliyev is an honorary member of the Russian Academy of Arts. He is also honorary professor of the Information Biographical Center at University of Cambridge.

Farzaliyev is a holder of a number of honorary awards and medals, including the Great Badge of Honour for Meritorious Services to the Republic of Austria, the Order of Arts and Letters (France), the Gold Medal "Best research scientist, patriot" of European Publishing and Press House, TURKSOY medal for contribution to the promotion of Turkic art, the Gold Medal of the Russian Academy of Arts, etc.