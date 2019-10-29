Composers' Union marks 85th anniversary

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A music festival dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the creation of Azerbaijani Composers' Union has been held in Baku.

The opening of the festival took place in the Philharmonic Hall on October 25, bringing together musicians from Azerbaijan, Israel and Uzbekistan.

Addressing the event, Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev spoke about the history of the Union, which has made a huge contribution to promote national culture.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Composers' Union, People’s Artist, Professor Firangiz Alizadeh spoke about numerous projects implemented by the Union.

Over the past years, Azerbaijani Composers' Union has significantly enriched the world musical treasury. The organization is the largest major local union of musicians, which carefully preserves the best traditions of Azerbaijani music.

The State Symphony Orchestra brilliantly performed works by eminent composers Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Tofig Bakikhanov, Azer Dadashov and Jahangir Zulfugarov. The soloists were Amina Zulfugarova and Jalal Abbasov. The orchestra was conducted by Mustafa Mehmandarov.

As part of the festival, a marvelous concert was held in Azerbaijani Composers' Union.The atmosphere during the concert was astonishing. The audience enjoyed wonderful spirit and energy.

Azerbaijani musicians Fagan Hasanli (piano), Farida Ahmadbayova (piano), Elnur Jafarov (tar), Medina Shahgeldiyeva (kamancha) and others virtuously played music pieces by incredibly talented composers Mehriban Ahmadova, Ilaha Israfilova, Jalal Abbasov, Farid Fatullayeva, Samir Aliyev, Mursal Arazbayli, Adila Yusifova and Nazim Guliyev.

The performance of vocalists Afag Abbasova, Gulnar Gudratli, Taleh Yahyayev, Javid Huseynov, left no one indifferent.

Azerbaijani Composers' Union was established with the assistance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli on June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR Composers Union. The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR countries, including three Azerbaijani composers — Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov and Niyazi.

The Union successfully implements international projects. Days of Azerbaijani music are also held with the participation of the Composers' Union in various cities and countries abroad.

The institution is one of the founders of such prestigious musical events as Mugham Festival, Silk Road International Music Festival, etc.







