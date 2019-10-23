Masaa Quartet delights jazz lovers with great music

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 14th Baku International Jazz Festival is underway in Baku. The festival continues to delight jazz lovers with great music.

Germany-Lebanon Masaa Quartet has successfully performed at Baku Jazz Festival 2019. The concert was highly appreciated by music lovers.

The ensemble includes Rabbi Lahoud, Marcust Rust, Reentko Dirks and Demian Kappenstein.

The musicians masterly combine Arabic poetry with modern jazz. In 2015, Masaa Quartet implemented a project with Israeli singer Yael Dekelbaum in support of the peace process between the Jewish and Arab communities, building bridges of culture between peoples. The quartet is a laureate of international competitions.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 will last until October 27. The festival brings together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offers a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operates in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival is the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supports these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

Media partners of Baku Jazz Festival 2019 are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.








