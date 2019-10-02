"Light outside the window" documentary screened in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman ?smayilova

A documentary "Light outside the window" has been screened at Baku Puppet Theater as part of the 2nd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and executive producer of the film Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

Filming was carried out with the support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Baku Media Center.

The plot of the film is based on Good and Evil. What should we do to let the good win a victory over the evil? The characters of the film try to answer this question.

Among them is a character who spent more than 20 years in prison and now starts his every single day by doing good deeds.

Another character of the film leads an active lifestyle despite her disability. She studies at a higher educational institution and trains for the Olympic Games. Simultaneously, a special place in the film is given to children who, together with their parents and doctors, are fighting serious oncological diseases.

Despite the difficult treatment, which deprives children of the opportunity to go to school and communicate with peers, they do not lose faith and hope for a full recovery. Each character of the film always believes in the best and never loses hope.

After watching film, Leyla Aliyeva told journalist that she often visits children with disabilities and talks to them. These meetings inspired Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the documentary.

Leyla Aliyeva noted that the idea of the film is that everyone who watched it should think about the need to do more good. She added that anyone can watch "Light outside the window" on YouTube.

The director and screenwriter of the film Oleg Shommer said that the filming process was very complicated as it was about the fate of real people.

"I've realized that we should help each other more, put ourselves in the place of others, try not to hurt others. The most important thing in life is love and goodness," said Shommer.

The 2nd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality was held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 1.

The festival, dedicated to the creativity of Imadaddin Nasimi, was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

The project aims at promotion of the national poet’s works, as well as exploring his philosophy, reflecting the phenomena of the modern world. As part of the project, a number of events were held in Nasimi’s hometown Shamakhi as well as in Baku.







