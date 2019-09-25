Silk Road Philharmonic Orchestra thrills music lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, China’s Silk Road Philharmonic Orchestra has brought its wonderful music to the City of Winds.

The concert took place at the State Philarmonic Hall and gathered prominent public and art figures, including the Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev, First Deputy Minister of Vagif Aliyev, head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy Issues Farakh Aliyeva and others.

The event was rich in premieres and performances by famous soloists. The orchestra was conduced by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, laureate of international competitions Eyyub Guliyev, Day.Az reported.

Spectacular concert began with the performance of the works of Lu Qiming's Ode to the Red Flag and Dance of the Yao Tribe, one of the best known and most popular Chinese instrumental compositions.

Russian pianist Miroslav Kultyshev and young trumpet player Israfil Rasulov amazed the audience with their virtuosity.

Further, Silk Road orchestra and soloists performed Dmitry Shostakovich's Concerto in C minor for Piano, Trumpet, and String Orchestra. Their performance ended with a long standing ovation.

Russia cellist Sergey Roldugin then appeared on the stage. He brilliantly performed Joseph Haydn's Concerto No. 2 in D Major for cello and orchestra. His virtuosity was met with a storm of applause.

Silk Road orchestra also delighted the audience with Richard Strauss's Don Juan, Op. 20.







