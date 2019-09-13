Mugham evenings come back

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center invites everyone to join the "Mugham Evenings" project in its new season.

The Center implements numerous projects aimed at researching and promoting the national musical heritage, one of which is "Mugham Evenings", promoting mugham art.

The first concert of the third season of the project will be held at the Center on September 27. On this day, the audience can enjoy Rast mugham performed by People’s Artist Tayyar Bayramov, Arzu Aliyeva and Elnur Zeynalov.

In addition, Shur mugham will be presented to the audience on October 25, Zabul-Segah - on November 29, and Chahargah mugham - on December 28.

A series of concerts will be also held next year. From January 31 to December 25, the mughams Bayati-Shiraz, Humayun, Shushtar, Shakhnaz, Orta Mahur, Arazbari, Osmanli, Haidari, Bayati Hajar, Mahur Hindi, Karabakh Shikestesi and others will sound at the International Mugham Center.

The audience pays great attention to the project, which is carried out in order to propagate the philosophy of mugham art, which reflects Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage. Famous mugham singers have already performed within the project.

The concert tickets can be purchased at ASAN Service centers and all ticket offices as well as on www.iticket.az.

Creation of the International Mugham Center in Baku is of special importance among the projects accomplished towards the safeguarding of the national moral values and promotion of the Azerbaijani music culture.

Spectacular design of the building is based on the elements and shapes of tar, national musical instrument used in performing mugham.

The Center covers 7,500 square meters and has three floors. The building includes a 350-seat concert hall, a club, classrooms, a recording studio, and the 80-seat "Ud" restaurant. Equipment for the Center was brought from Italy, Austria, France and Turkey. Over 2,000 glasses of different sizes were used in its construction.

International Mugham Center implements a number of projects devoted to mugham, ashig art, classical music, folk music of different nations, etc.

Among them are such projects as "Mugham Evenings", "Evenings of Ashig Music", "Pearls of Ethnic Music", "Unforgettable", "Evenings of Dastan", Baku Summer Jazz Days and other events.

The Center hosts mugham and jazz festivals, international conferences and concerts of various singers and music bands.