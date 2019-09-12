National film awarded in Dominican Republic

By Azernews





The Azerbaijani documentary "The First Success of the Nobel Brothers" has been awarded with the "Honor" prize in the Best Foreign Language Documentary Short Film category at the International De Cortometrajes Libelula Dorada Festival in the Dominican Republic.

The festival gives opportunity to both the Dominican filmmakers to showcase their films on different platforms, and to foreign filmmakers to bring their short films to the local audience.

The film "The First Success of the Nobel Brothers" tells the story of how Robert Nobel first visited Baku in 1874 and realized that oil is a very profitable business. In 1875, he returned to Baku and bought a small kerosene plant and several oil fields in Sabunchu from the Tiflis Society. In May 1879, the Petroleum Production Company Nobel Brothers (Branobel) was founded in Baku.

The founders of the company were the Nobel brothers (Ludwig, Robert and Alfred) and their friend, Colonel of the Guards Artillery Baron Peter Bilderling.

Branobel conducted oil production and refining in Baku and Cheleken, created its own transportation and distribution network, including oil pipelines, tankers, tank cars and tank farms with berths and railway lines.

"The First Success of the Nobel Brothers" was shot by SSP Production. the film editor is Akbar Goshali, the graphic designer is Hagani Mammadov. The text in documentary was read by Eldost Bayram.