TURKSOY Youth Chamber Orchestra captivates audience

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

TURKSOY Youth Chamber Orchestra has given a concert on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The orchestra mesmerized the listeners with their virtuosity. The magnificent performance of the works that make up the musical heritage of the Turkic peoples brought the orchestra fame among its numerous fans worldwide.

The concert was attended by prominent public figures, representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, workers of science, culture and art, numerous fans of the musical heritage of Turkic peoples and classical music.

Before the start of the concert program, TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kaseinov noted that the concert was organized as part of a long tour of the band in three countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

"The tour is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the formation of the Turkic Council. The tour began on August 27. Concert programs took place in Kazakhstan - Turkistan, Shymkent, Taraz, – then there was a concert in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), and then again in Kazakhstan - the city of Almaty,” said Kaseinov.

In the final concert in Baku, the orchestra performed under the direction of Renat Salavatov (Russia) and Anvar Akbarov (Kazakhstan). During the tour, the orchestra also performed under the direction of the Azerbaijani conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

It was noted that next year, large-scale tours of the collective are planned in Europe and possibly in the U.S.

During the evening, an interesting program was presented to the audience, which featured compositions by Seidaly Medetov (Kyrgyzstan), Turgay Erdener (Turkey), Nury Halmamedov (Turkmenistan), Turkish folk song "Uskudara Gideriken" and the work of the orchestra soloist, musician and composer Birzhan Mynbaev ( Kazakhstan).

Tchaikovsky's "Serenade for Strings", Vivaldi's “Concert for Four Violins and Orchestra”, Schnittke's "Old Style Suite" also sounded at the concert.

At the end of the evening, the final part from the "String Symphony in Memory of Nizami" by the Azerbaijani composer, People's Artist of the USSR Fikrat Amirov was performed.

The members of TURKSOY Youth Chamber Orchestra are young talents, students of the conservatories of the TURKSOY member countries. Over the past years, about 100 young talents from ten different countries joined the orchestra.

Numerous concerts of TURKSOY Youth Chamber Orchestra took place on the stages of various countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Austria, the U.S., Germany, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France and Italy.

TURKSOY is an international cultural organization of countries with Turkic populations, whose speaking languages belong to the Turkic language family.

The organization has its roots going back to the 1992 meetings in Baku and Istanbul, where the ministers of culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan declared their commitment to cooperate in a joint cultural framework.

TURKSOY was subsequently established by an agreement signed on July 12, 1993, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.







