Musical Theater gets ready for new season

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater is full of creativity and various performances. The theater aims to further present high-quality comedies to the audience.

The theater will open its 110th season on September 20. "If Not This One, Then That One" musical comedy will be presented to the viewers, Azertag reported.

People's Artist Afag Bashirgizi, Honored Artists Shovgi Huseynov, Novruz Gartal, Alakbar Aliyev, Azizagha Azizov, Akbar Alizade, Nadir Khasiyev, as well as actors Maharram Sharifov, Elmaddin Dadashov, Farid Rzayev, Aydan Hasanova, Tarana Aliyeva and others will perform in the musical comedy.

The director of the play is People's Artist Jannat Salimova.

Tickets are available at all theater box offices in Baku, ASAN Service centers, as well as on www.iticket.az.

"If Not This One, Then That One" has stood the test of time. The musical comedy has been shown for many years by various directors not only in Azerbaijan, but also in many theaters around the world.

"If Not That One, Then This One" is a 1910 operetta in four acts written by Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The comedy reflects social and everyday life relations in prerevolutionary Azerbaijan. It is the composer's second work written in this genre.

In his work, Hajibeyli used the Azerbaijani mugham and included extracts from Fuzuli’s ghazals in the libretto.

The premiere of "If Not This One, Then That One" was held in Baku on April 25, 1911, at the Mayilov brothers' theater (today’s Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater).

The main roles were performed by Mirzaagha Aliyev as Mashadi Ibad, Huseyngulu Sarabski as Sarvar, Ahmed Agdamski as Gulnaz, and M. Teregulov as Hasan bey.

The musical was conducted by Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The libretto of the comedy was first published in Baku in 1912 by the Orujov brothers' printing house.

The musical comedy has been successfully staged in Turkey, Iran, Bulgaria and other countries.

In 1956, Huseyn Seyidzade shot the movie "If Not This One, Then That One". The film criticized backward traditions and celebrated emerging modern lifestyles. It was translated into many languages and within the next 3 years was shown in more than 40 countries.

"If Not This One, Then That One" film is considered one of the most famous and successful cinematographic pieces in the history of Azerbaijan’s movie industry.