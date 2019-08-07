Jangi band to perform at ethnic festival in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s Jangi ethno-jazz band will take part in the Music of the World ethnic festival to be held in St. Petersburg, Russia, on August 10-11.

The band includes People's Artists Mirjavad Jafarov (oud), Mirjavid Jafarov (tar), Honored Artist Ruslan Huseynov (bass), Nijat Bayramov (drums), Vasif Huseynzade (piano) and Amina Kaykun (vocal).

The Azerbaijani musicians will perform on the opening day of the festival, August 10, Trend Life reported.

On the next day, Mirjavad Jafarov will hold a master class for 150 people. The master class will be devoted to Azerbaijani national musical instruments.

Jangi ethno-jazz band has been operating since 1992. The band masterfully combines classical jazz and folk songs.

The musicians have successfully performed in the U.S., Norway, Turkey, France, Kazakhstan and other countries. Since 2001, the leader of the group is People's Artist, tar and oud performer Mirjavad Jafarov.

This year, the Music of the World ethnic festival is going to stretch on the both sides of the 18th century manor house — in the courtyard and in the garden of the Fountain House of the Sheremetev Palace.

The event will gather the best ethnic musicians from Russia and the neighboring countries. The festival will feature ethnorock, ethnojazz and ethno-electronic styles.

Music of the World is not only two concert marathons. The project includes creative meetings and workshops with musicians playing exotic instruments and the craftsmen who make these instruments.

National yurts and chums, a tent of ethnic instruments craftsmen await the guests of the festival.