Tomyris movie trailer released

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

First trailer of the historical film "Tomyris" has been released.

Azerbaijani stuntmen Sain Farhad Farmanli, Tural Jafari Shirmammadov, Tural Khalili, Emin Abishov and Vugar Mammadov took part in the film shooting.

"It was a great honor for us to take part in such a world project from Azerbaijan," said Farmanli. "We are grateful to the head of Nomad Stunts agency Zhaidarbek Kunguzhinov for the invitation to participate in this film, as well as the film director Akan Satayev."

The film tells the story of the Massagets Kingdom, which existed on the territory of modern Azerbaijan, and Tomyris, the first female ruler of Azerbaijan.

This is the life story of the great queen who destined to become a skillful warrior, survive the loss of close people and unite the Saka tribes under her authority.

The film shootings took place in such cities as Almaty, Kapchagai, Burabay and Chundzha. The lead actors were trained in a special Nomand camp.

The general producer of film is laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of literature and art Aliya Nazarbayeva. The historical film will be premiered in March.